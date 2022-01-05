Israel shells Syrian border town Quneitra: reports

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available

Israel shelled the area near Quneitra, a Syrian town near the border with the Israel-controlled Golan Heights, according to Arabic media reports Wednesday.

Israeli reports said that suspected infiltrators approached the border, to which tanks responded with by firing shells as a warning.

No one was reported injured.

Quneitra was mostly abandoned due to its close proximity to the Israeli border, as it lies within the demilitarized zone monitored by the United Nations. After Israel took the town in the 1967 Six Day War and again in the 1973 Yom Kippur War, it withdrew in 1974.

