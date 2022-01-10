Aid to Syria extended without UN Security Council vote

UN spokesperson says 'We need aid to be delivered through cross-border and through cross-line'

Cross-border humanitarian aid to northwest Syria - not green-lit by Damascus - remains "essential," the UN said Monday, as the measure was de facto extended for six months without a new Security Council vote.

The council previously renewed the authorization allowing aid into rebel-held areas in the country's northwest "for a period of six months... until 10 January 2022," through the crossing at Bab al-Hawa on the Syrian border with Turkey.

The text provided for "an extension of an additional six months, that is, until 10 July 2022," subject to a report by the UN Secretary-General.

For the West, the renewal to July was interpreted as automatic, but Russia raised the possibility of requesting a new Security Council vote, though it has not taken that step.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1480586137991368712 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

In his December report, UN chief Antonio Guterres stressed the impossibility of replacing at this stage the cross-border mechanism for one that crossed front lines from Damascus.

Moscow favors this method as recognition of the Syrian government's sovereignty over the whole country.

Aid through the Bab al-Hawa crossing primarily serves the roughly three million people living in the Idlib region, which remains outside Damascus' control.

"The cross-border delivery of aid is essential," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said during his daily briefing.

"We need aid to be delivered through cross-border and through cross-line. Those are essential elements for us to meet the humanitarian needs of all Syrians."