Pakistan sends food, Covid supplies to crisis-struck Lebanon

Pakistan says the delivery was made 'to express its solidarity with the Lebanese people'

On Monday, Lebanon received a shipment of essential supplies sent by Pakistan to its airport in Beirut, according to reports from Lebanese media.

Lebanon’s military announced on its official Twitter account that “a Pakistani plane loaded with 40 tons of medical and food supplies donated by the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the Lebanese Army arrived at Rafic Hariri International Airport.”

Pakistan’s embassy in Lebanon said in a statement that the delivery was made “to express (Pakistan’s) solidarity with the Lebanese people,” according to Lebanon’s National News Agency.

The shipment was loaded with food and personal protective equipment for Covid.

Najeeb Durani, Islamabad’s ambassador to Beirut, facilitated the aid’s transfer and handed the supplies over to Lebanon’s army.

Lebanon has received aid shipments from a variety of countries over the course of recent years, including relief sent by Egypt, Oman, China, France, and Jordan, Pakistan Today reported.

The country is still attempting to navigate out of a financial crisis which saw Lebanon’s currency plummet to a new low, losing 90 percent of its value.

Lebanon’s economic disaster drove a number of citizens to protest the situation over the weekend by descending on the country’s electrical facilities.

On Saturday, Lebanon experienced a mass blackout after demonstrators stormed a power station, protesting electricity cuts prompted by the state’s financial meltdown.