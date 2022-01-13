Turkey: murder suggests Syrian refugees no longer welcome

Turkey’s economy is struggling, with some politicians blaming the situation on refugees

The murder of a 19-year-old refugee in Istanbul is casting a spotlight on the increasingly precarious situation of the 3.6 million Syrian exiles living in Turkey.

On Monday eight suspects were arrested following the killing of Nail al-Naif; assaulted and stabbed to death in bed when attackers broke into his accommodation.

The suspects include five Turks and three Afghans, and were arrested in Bayrampaşa, Demirören News Agency reported.

The attackers gained access to the apartment while posing as police officers and carried firearms, a friend of al-Naif’s who visited the crime scene told Habere Güven.

While Turkey has shown hospitality towards Syrian refugees fleeing the war — taking in more Syrians than any other country — some among the population are beginning to resent this.

The murder comes amid a wider increase in violence toward Syrian refugees.

A large crowd ransacked a shopping mall frequented by Syrians in the working-class Istanbul neighborhood of Esenyurt; and in the province of Diyarbakir, near the Syrian border, an 18-year-old Syrian man was stabbed while walking in a park, Habere Güven reported.

The attack on the shopping center was sparked by a Syrian man declining to give a cigarette to a local man, and resulted in the arrests of seven people, four of them minors, Al Jazeera reported.

Social media videos showed hundreds marching through the streets of Esenyurt, chanting “This is Turkey, not Syria,” the Qatar-based publication reported.

In December, police in the city of Izmir launched an investigation into the deaths of three young Syrian construction workers, who it is alleged were burnt to death by a Turkish national, Al Jazeera reported.

Turkey’s economy is struggling presently, with some local politicians blaming the country’s woes on the many refugees it hosts.