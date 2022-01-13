Lebanon: Demonstrators block roads, protest economic crisis

A protestor in Beirut says 'If we wait for our leaders or parties, no one will care'

Drivers in Beirut and other areas of Lebanon cut off access to major streets on Thursday as part of a demonstration against the government’s negligence in addressing the domestic economic crisis.

The country’s currency, the Lebanese pound, hit a new record low overnight on Wednesday, drawing outrage from locals who say that the government is indifferent to their financial struggles.

Dozens of vehicles blocked the roads in Beirut and other parts of the country as employees in Lebanon’s public transport sector and labor union members protested.

“I tell everyone that if there is a protest or demonstration against this situation, go to the street. If we wait for our leaders or parties, no one will care,” Mohamed al-Muqdad explained at a demonstration in Beirut.

“I want any official - the president, the prime minister, the speaker of parliament - to try to live for one day with the salary of a poor worker. Let's see how they will do it.”

“The rise in the exchange rate... caused very big problems. It made the Lebanese hungry, it made all citizens poor, citizens can't afford filling up with fuel anymore,” Fadi Abou Chakra, a representative for Lebanon’s fuel distributors union, said.

“People can't afford (to buy) bread or food. Where are we heading?"