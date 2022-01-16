Lebanon: Hezbollah, Amal end boycott of cabinet

The groups said the decision was driven by a desire to approve the 2022 budget and discuss economic recovery

Powerful Lebanese groups Hezbollah and the Amal movement announced Saturday the end of their boycott of cabinet sessions, opening the way for ministers to meet after a three-month hiatus and amid an ongoing economic crisis.

The groups said the decision was driven by a desire to approve the 2022 budget and to discuss an economic recovery in Lebanon.

Both Hezbollah and Amal were refusing to attend cabinet sessions in a dispute over the handling of the investigation into the Beirut port blast in 2020.

Talks were thus delayed on a recovery plan with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which is considered vital to unlocking international support to lift Lebanon out of its crisis and its people out of poverty.

Hezbollah, an Iran-backed group with a well-armed militia, and the Muslim Shi’ite group Amal have sought the removal of the judge overseeing the blast probe.

They accuse Judge Tarek Bitar of bias after he tried to question two senior Amal figures charged over the incident.

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati said he welcomed the end to the boycott and would call for a cabinet meeting after he receives a draft 2022 budget from the Finance Ministry.

Mikati added that his government is planning to sign a preliminary agreement for an IMF support program in February.

An IMF spokesperson told Reuters that virtual talks would be held with Lebanese authorities at the end of January.

The end to the boycott came a day after Israel announced plans to supply natural gas to Lebanon in a United States-brokered deal intended to minimize Iran’s hold over the state.