Lebanon denies report of gas deal with Israel

'What is being circulated about the fact that the gas will be Israeli gas is totally and completely untrue'

Lebanon is denying a report that a US-brokered deal was struck for Israel to indirectly supply it with natural gas.

Israel's northern neighbor is facing a fuel crisis so severe that on Sunday it knocked out internet service for tens of thousands of people.

The Ministry of Energy and Water in a statement called the information broadcast Saturday by Israel's Channel 12 News "totally and completely untrue."

The secret deal would see Israeli natural gas delivered from its offshore Leviathan gas field to Jordan, and then to Syria before reaching Lebanon.

Lebanon considers Israel an enemy state, so the public denial is not unexpected.

The ministry's statement said that the Lebanese and Egyptian governments were working on a gas supply agreement that is strictly for Egyptian natural gas.

Meanwhile, the internet network was cut in Lebanon on Sunday due to a shortage of diesel, according to the state supplier.

Imad Kreidieh, the head of internet service provider Ogero, had earlier tweeted that starting Sunday morning a major station in West Beirut, al-Mazraa, would run out of fuel.

More than 26,000 people were left without internet access, including the country's general security operating rooms, he told Al Jadeed TV.

On Sunday, a resident donated diesel, allowing the station to operate again, he said. Meanwhile, another neighborhood in eastern Beirut, Achrafieh, ran out of fuel and was running on batteries only.

"The situation is unbearable," Kreidieh told the TV station.

The Lebanese live on just a few hours of electricity a day and depend on a network of private generators. Some neighborhoods often find themselves in total darkness for several hours.

The political impasse has worsened the economic crisis that has hit the country since 2019 and which was classified by the World Bank as the worst in the world since 1850, with an unprecedented depreciation of its currency and an impoverishment of the population.