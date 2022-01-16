Displaced Syrians in Raqa sell trash to survive

Some 12.4m people, 60 percent of Syria's population, are now food insecure

Displaced Syrians in the northern city of Raqa desperately search through trash for something to sell, repurpose, or eat.

"I collect iron and plastic and send my children to collect scraps so that we can sell them for potatoes, tomatoes, and bread. Our condition is very, very bad," said Shamat Dakhil, a displaced Syrian working at a landfill, to i24NEWS.

Their working ground is a vast landfill located in the former Syrian capital of the Islamic State group.

Nearly ten years of war devastated Syria's economy, leaving the currency at an all-time low.

According to the United Nations, Syria sets new records in food insecurity numbers. Some 12.4 million people, 60 percent of the population, are now food insecure, not knowing where their next meal will come from. This is a 57 percent increase since 2019 and the highest number ever recorded in the history of Syria.

The price of a basket of staple foods has more than doubled since last year, now beyond the reach of millions of families.

"Look at the condition of our children, look at our lives. Can you accept this way of living for your children?" asks Kawthar Hamid, another worker at the Syrian landfill.

In between the mountains of trash, there are dangerous reminders of the conflict.

"We find needles. We also found two bombs and bullets a few days ago," said Tahani Jassem.

"A bomb exploded; thank God it exploded far. There are lots of things, there is glass, but we have to work to live."