Camel wrestling festival in Turkey draws criticism from activists

A traditional camel wrestling festival in Turkey, which attracts thousands of people every year, is facing criticism from animal rights activists who say the ungulates are abused and injured during the event.

The 40th International Camel Wrestling Festival was held Sunday in the western Turkish town of Selcuk, with 162 camels dressed in ornamental cloths and embroidery.

Camels are brought into a sandy arena to fight each other, wearing muzzles to prevent bite wounds, with referees officiating the matches and thousands of attendees watching from an adjacent hill.

Gulgun Hamamcioglu, the Animal Rights Federation (HAYTAP) representative for the city Izmir, said provoking animals to fight each other is a “big crime.”

"People enjoy this and maybe make a financial profit," she said.

"Please let's all together stop this picture of shame, this scene that makes us ashamed of humanity.”

Mehmet Falakali, former head of the tourism ministry’s Selcuk office, said the camels can’t seriously hurt each other, noting that personnel are on site to separate them if the clashes escalate too intensely.

"The people who are tasked with separating the camels pull them away from each other when the referee sees a (negative development)," he said.

A participant in the festival, Necip Cortura, who has three camels, cited the event as a longtime tradition.

“It is something that is done with love. It is not a fight, it is wrestling, just like how humans wrestle.”