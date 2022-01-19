English
Français
عربى

RadioFree

Live

Syria: Second torture trial begins in German court

i24NEWS - Reuters

2 min read
A picture taken August 30, 2017 shows portraits drawn between 2014 and 2016 by Syrian artist Azza Abu Rebieh of friends detained or abducted in Syria at an Amnesty International exhibit in Beirut, Lebanon.
Anwar Amro/AFPA picture taken August 30, 2017 shows portraits drawn between 2014 and 2016 by Syrian artist Azza Abu Rebieh of friends detained or abducted in Syria at an Amnesty International exhibit in Beirut, Lebanon.

Al-Bunni, a lawyer and human rights advocate, says 'We hope he will get a life sentence'

A doctor who allegedly subjected prisoners to torture at a military hospital in Syria will be tried on Wednesday at a court in Germany for crimes against humanity.

The trial, set to commence at Frankfurt am Main’s Higher Regional Court, follows a historic ruling in Germany last week in which an ex-intelligence officer from Syria was handed a life sentence for the same charge.

Alaa M., the defendant for Wednesday’s case, is suspected of committing abuses against opponents of Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad in 2011 and 2012 during the doctor’s periods of employment in Damascus and Homs, as well as killing a prisoner.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1481960096594894848 ...

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

Prosecutors allege that Alaa M. engaged in 18 instances of torture - including conducting medical operations without the use of an anesthetic, as well as using alcohol and a lighter to burn the genitals of a civilian teenager detained at Homs military hospital.

Anwar al-Bunni, a Syrian attorney and the leader of a Berlin-based human rights group, indicated that the case would lead to additional evidence on the government’s role in supporting torture, a charge Damascus denies.

“We hope he will get a life sentence,” the lawyer said, and anticipated that the trial would conclude by the end of the year.