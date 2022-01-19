Syria: Second torture trial begins in German court

Al-Bunni, a lawyer and human rights advocate, says 'We hope he will get a life sentence'
A doctor who allegedly subjected prisoners to torture at a military hospital in Syria will be tried on Wednesday at a court in Germany for crimes against humanity.
The trial, set to commence at Frankfurt am Main’s Higher Regional Court, follows a historic ruling in Germany last week in which an ex-intelligence officer from Syria was handed a life sentence for the same charge.
Alaa M., the defendant for Wednesday’s case, is suspected of committing abuses against opponents of Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad in 2011 and 2012 during the doctor’s periods of employment in Damascus and Homs, as well as killing a prisoner.
Prosecutors allege that Alaa M. engaged in 18 instances of torture - including conducting medical operations without the use of an anesthetic, as well as using alcohol and a lighter to burn the genitals of a civilian teenager detained at Homs military hospital.
Anwar al-Bunni, a Syrian attorney and the leader of a Berlin-based human rights group, indicated that the case would lead to additional evidence on the government’s role in supporting torture, a charge Damascus denies.
“We hope he will get a life sentence,” the lawyer said, and anticipated that the trial would conclude by the end of the year.