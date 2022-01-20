Lebanon's healthcare on brink of collapse amid crisis

'If this crisis goes on for long without solutions, we will, of course, come closer to a great collapse'

Lebanon's healthcare system is in free-fall amid an economic crisis that led to an exodus of thousands of doctors and nurses.

"If this crisis goes on for long without solutions, we will, of course, come closer to a great collapse," Health Minister Firass Abiad told Reuters this week.

Private hospitals closed some departments, further injuring the already-stretched state sector.

Lebanon's currency lost more than 90 percent of its value, forcing much of the nation into poverty and healthcare professionals to head abroad for work.

The private hospitals accounted for 80 percent of health services before the crisis, but now very few can afford them. This causes people to turn to the state, said Joseph Helou, the ministry's director of medical care, according to Reuters.

Before the crisis, the ministry covered medical bills for about 50 percent of the population, but now about 70 percent of Lebanon is demanding help, straining the ministry's shrinking budget, said Helou.

He added, "We are racking up massive debts at hospitals."

In dollar terms, the ministry’s budget was worth $300 million before the crisis and was now worth the equivalent of $20 million, Helou said, after the currency crash.

About 40 percent of medical staff, roughly 2,000 nurses, and 1,000 doctors already left Lebanon during the crisis, Helou said, with most heading to Europe and the Gulf.