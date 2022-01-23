Turkey: Journalist arrested for insulting Erdogan

Since 2014, 160,169 investigations were launched over insulting Erdogan, resulting in 12,881 convictions

A Turkish court on Saturday ordered the detainment of well-known journalist Sedef Kabas pending trial on a charge of insulting Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The journalist is being charged with a law under which tens of thousands have been prosecuted, CNN Turk reported.

Kabas allegedly insulted the president in the form of a palace-related proverb that Kabas expressed both on an opposition television channel and on her Twitter account, drawing condemnation from government officials.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1485033649871413251 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"The honour of the presidency's office is the honour of our country... I condemn the vulgar insults made against our president and his office," Fahrettin Altun, head of Turkey's Communications Directorate, wrote on Twitter.

Merdan Yanardag, chief editor of the Tele 1 channel on which Kabas made the comment, criticized her arrest.

"Her detention… because of a proverb is unacceptable," he tweeted.

"This stance is an attempt to intimidate journalists, the media and society."

Under Turkish law, insulting the president carries a prison sentence of up to four years.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1484934626623864832 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Last October, the European Court of Human Rights urged Turkey to change the legislation after ruling that a man’s detention under the law violated his freedom of expression.

Thousands have been charged and sentenced over the crime of insulting the Turkish leader in the seven years since he took office in 2014.

Since then, 160,169 investigations were launched over insulting him, 35,507 cases were filed, and 12,881 resulted in convictions.