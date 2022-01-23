Turkey: Uyghurs protest, urge boycott of Beijing Olympics

Ozuygur says 'China does not have the right to host the Olympics while committing' genocide

On Sunday, members of the Uyghur ethnic group demonstrated against China in Istanbul, Turkey, urging the world to join a boycott of the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics.

In December, the United States broke ground as the first state to announce a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Games - Washington said it would send its athletes to compete, but without official representation present at the event.

The US cited China’s human rights record as a cause for the boycott, specifically regarding “the PRC's ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang,” an area which is home to many of China’s Uyghurs.

United Nations experts, as well as a number of human rights groups, believe over a million of China’s ethnic minorities - including Uyghurs - were detained within China’s camps in Xinjiang.

“China does not have the right to host the Olympics while committing all the torture, cruelty and genocide against Uyghurs,” a Ugyhur woman named Munevver Ozuygur told Reuters at the demonstration, adding that her family members are in these camps.

“The world, Turkic countries and Islamic countries need to wake up. China is committing genocide right now," Abdurrahman Taymaz, another protestor present at the demonstration, said.

"They are deceiving people. We want these Olympic Games to be boycotted as soon as possible."