Ex-PM: No hope for Lebanon ‘in light of Iranian influence’

Hariri says 'I am convinced that there is no room for any positive opportunity for Lebanon'

Lebanon‘s former prime minister Saad Hariri announced Monday he would not run in upcoming parliamentary elections and was withdrawing from political life.

The 51-year-old, who was propelled into politics by his father Rafik's assassination in 2005, announced his decision during a press conference in Beirut.

Hariri expressed a dismayed outlook on Lebanon’s future during a speech announcing his withdrawal, citing the leverage held by Iran over Beirut as a factor in the state’s decline.

“I am convinced that there is no room for any positive opportunity for Lebanon in light of Iranian influence, international disarray, national division, sectarianism, and the collapse of the state,” the politician said, according to Reuters.

“We will continue to serve our people, but our decision is to suspend any role in power, politics and parliament,” the official announced.

Lebanon is currently stuck in one of the world’s worst economic crises, with around 80 percent of the population now living in poverty.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1476539815768248320 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Beirut’s governmental cabinet, paralyzed for months by a Hezbollah-led political standoff over the handling of a probe into the 2020 port explosion, met on Monday to potentially form a budget.

However, a number of Lebanon’s inhabitants now believe that they should expect little action from the nation’s leaders.

Anger over the government’s negligence in addressing Lebanon’s crumbling economy sparked a series of past protests across the country.