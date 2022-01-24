Syria pressed on human rights record, ‘starvation’ at UN

Manley says 'The use of starvation and siege warfare in opposition-held areas is deplorable'

A number of countries grilled Syria on the nation’s human rights record Monday at a United Nations Human Rights Council review of Damascus - the first such examination since 2016.

At the forum, Turkey joined Western powers in criticism of Syria, arguing that the country’s regime imposed “starvation” on lands controlled by opposition factions.

Bathsheba Crocker, the United States UN ambassador in Geneva, urged Damascus to end its arbitrary detentions of citizens and allow humanitarian aid to reach those who need it most in Syria.

She was joined by the United Kingdom and a number of other states in her condemnation.

“The Syrian regime’s treatment of its people is simply appalling. We strongly condemn its attacks on civilians and infrastructure,” the UK’s ambassador Simon Manley said, adding that “The use of starvation and siege warfare in opposition-held areas is deplorable.”

Damascus shot back against the charges, and said that the administration of Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad is engaging in the distribution of humanitarian aid.

“It comes as no surprise that most recommendations are hostile to my country,” Bashar Ja'afari, Syria’s deputy foreign minister and former UN representative said.

“France, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Turkey and Israel are all countries that are involved in the occupation of parts of my country and are violating international law by doing so,” Ja'afari responded.