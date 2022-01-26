Syria: IS prison back under Kurdish control after clashes

Shami says that operations conducted by the SDF 'culminated with our entire control' of the prison

Kurdish forces in Syria, backed by the United States, said Wednesday that they fully recaptured a prison which was attacked by the Islamic State group, ending the biggest jihadist assault in the country in three years.

In a statement, media representative Farhad Shami of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said days of operations "culminated with our entire control" over the prison in Hasakeh city after all holdout IS fighters surrendered.

The prison - which is said to hold approximately 3,500 ISIS inmates and a number of minors - was attacked by militants last week in an attempt to release members of the Islamist faction.

Fighting at the facility quickly spilled over into neighboring areas, and on Monday, the United States sent reinforcements to support the SDF with airstrikes, ground troops, and strategic intelligence.

On Tuesday, the Kurdish forces announced they killed five ISIS militants in the area - fighters who were equipped with suicide belts - after patrolling Hasakeh’s neighborhood communities, according to The New York Times.

At least 181 people - including 124 suspected IS members, 50 SDF troops, and seven civilians - were killed in the conflict, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a monitor based in the United Kingdom, reported Tuesday.

As many as 45,000 Hasakeh residents were displaced during the clashes, according to the United Nations.