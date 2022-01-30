Hezbollah expects Lebanon parliamentary election on time

'All indications are that the parliamentary elections will take place on time'

Lebanon's Hezbollah group announced on Sunday that there was no reason to delay the parliamentary elections expected in May.

This announcement comes days after Lebanon‘s former prime minister, Saad al-Hariri, withdrew from public life.

"All indications are that the parliamentary elections will take place on time," Sheikh Naim Qassem, deputy leader of the heavily armed Hezbollah said, according to a copy of his speech seen by Reuters.

Hezbollah critic Bechara Boutros Al-Rai said on Sunday that Hariri's move should not be used to call for a delay in elections.

Adversaries of the group hope to overturn the majority won by Hezbollah and allies, including President Michel Aoun's Christian Free Patriotic Movement.

Hezbollah doesn't expect the election results to be different from 2018, Qassem said, dismissing what he described as expectations that parliament would be turned "upside down."

Opinion polls across Lebanon showed "the results of the election will be close to the make-up of the current parliament, with slight changes that do not affect the general make-up," he said, according to Reuters.

"Therefore we say to those who have high hopes: 'put your feet on the ground,'" said Qassem, whose group is designated as a terrorist organization by countries including the United States.