Report: Israel’s alleged Lebanon spy networks dismantled

Lebanon’s security forces allegedly dismantled over 15 of Israel’s espionage networks based in the country, according to a media report from Beirut.

The incident was one of the largest security operations carried out since 2009, according to the Lebanon-based daily Al Akhbar, with 20 arrests conducted by Lebanon’s Information Branch and over 35 suspects interrogated in the last month alone.

Those detained included Lebanese suspects from a variety of different religious sects, as well as Palestinians and Syrians.

Agents were allegedly recruited by Israel through social media, where they were offered money in exchange for their cooperation, the report said.

Recruits were incentivized to act due to the economic crisis in Lebanon, and received payments through money transfer apps.

They were instructed to monitor Hezbollah, along with the Palestinian groups in the country, including Hamas, and several sites which could be designated for military use.

“Investigations revealed that at least 12 of the detainees were aware that they were working (for Israel), and that the rest believed that they were working for international institutions or non-governmental organizations,” Al Akhbar reported.

Branch officers are reportedly concealing the true nature of the investigation by claiming those detained were arrested on charges of drug or fraud crimes.