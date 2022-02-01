Vatican envoy warns against 'undue interference' in Lebanon

Gallagher calls for 'an end to the few profiting off the suffering of many'

A Vatican official took aim at Lebanon's politicians during a trip to Beirut on Tuesday, criticizing the country’s elite for “profiting” off the nation’s economic crisis.

Last week, the World Bank charged the powerful few in Beirut with orchestrating “Lebanon's deliberate depression” - arguing that the ruling class exploited the state’s economic resources.

“Let there be an end to the few profiting off the suffering of many,” English Catholic Archbishop Paul Gallagher said while delivering remarks in Lebanon’s capital.

“No more letting half-truth continue to frustrate people's aspirations.”

He warned against interference by external forces in Lebanon’s domestic affairs, and urged those intervening to “stop using Lebanon and the Middle East for outside interest and profit.”

Although the official did not directly refer to Hezbollah - the Islamist faction which holds a parliament majority - the group paralyzed Lebanon’s government for weeks by boycotting cabinet meetings in protest over the handling of a probe into the 2020 Beirut port explosion.

In recent weeks, several Gulf countries turned from Beirut, citing Hezbollah’s influence over the state’s politics.

“The Lebanese people must be given the opportunity to be the architects for a better future in their land without undue interference,” Gallagher said.

During his remarks, the Vatican official also explained that if requested, the Holy See could hold a dialogue between members of Lebanon’s different political factions.