Turkey says 12 migrants blocked by Greece die at border

'These migrants never made it to the border,' says Greece's Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi

Turkey on Wednesday accused neighboring Greece of allowing 12 migrants to die in the winter cold after stripping them of their clothes and then pushing them back across the border.

The charges from Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu - dismissed as "utter nonsense" by Greece - threaten to escalate simmering tensions between the rival members of the NATO defense alliance.

They also highlight Turkey's fears that EU countries were turning a blind eye to concerns that its existing refugee camps near Syria will be overrun by desperate Afghans fleeing the Taliban following their return to power.

Soylu posted blurred images on Twitter showing partially naked bodies lying by the roadside.

"Twelve of the 22 migrants pushed back by Greek border units" froze to death after being "stripped (of) their clothes and shoes," Soylu wrote in English.

The "EU is remediless, weak, and void of humane feelings," he added.

Soylu said the pictures were taken near Turkey's western border town of Ipsala.

The regional governor's office said 11 migrants were discovered frozen to death.

Another person who was rushed to hospital with frostbite "could not be saved and died," the governor's office said without identifying the nationalities of the migrants.

Greece's Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi did not dispute the 12 deaths but dismissed Turkey's version of events as "false propaganda."

"These migrants never made it to the border. Any suggestion they did, or indeed were pushed back into Turkey is utter nonsense," Mitarachi said.

"Rather than pushing out unfounded claims, Turkey needs to live up to its obligations and work to prevent these dangerous journeys."