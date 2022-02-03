Turkey's Erdogan to visit Ukraine amid Russia tensions

Turkey's 'approach is not picking one side or standing against one country in the tensions'

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is set to visit his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Thursday after setting up Turkey as a possible mediator to ease building tensions with Russia.

An official told Reuters he is not picking any sides and that Ankara expects pressure to ease after the meeting in Kyiv.

On Wednesday, Ankara and Kyiv said they would sign a free trade agreement, among other deals.

Russia repeatedly denied any plans of invading Ukraine, however, Western nations are concerned over its build-up of over 100,000 troops near the border.

Erdogan's trip comes after visits by leaders of NATO members Britain, Poland, and the Netherlands to Kyiv. Turkey maintains good ties with both Kyiv and Moscow but said it would do what is necessary as a NATO member if Russia invades, according to Reuters.

Ankara offered in November to help ease tensions, and Turkish diplomatic sources said last month that Russia and Ukraine were open to the idea.

A separate Turkish official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Erdogan would call on both sides to exercise restraint, adding Ankara wanted to continue its cooperation with both of the "very important" countries, Reuters reported.

Turkey's "approach is not picking one side or standing against one country in the tensions," the official said, according to Reuters.

"With Erdogan's initiative and with some of the messages he will convey, we expect tensions to ease."