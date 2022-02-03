US President Biden says ISIS leader killed in Syria raid

Biden says 'All Americans have returned safely from the operation'

United States President Joe Biden announced Thursday that US troops killed ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi during a counterterrorism operation in Syria.

“Thanks to the skill and bravery of our Armed Forces, we have taken off the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi - the leader of ISIS,” the commander-in-chief explained in a statement.

“All Americans have returned safely from the operation,” Biden said, and the Pentagon did not report any US casualties.

At least 13 people were reportedly killed throughout the raid, with two wounded, according to a count conducted by the White Helmets, a civil defense organization in Syria.

An unnamed witness at the scene said he heard drone strikes and a warning to leave the area as at least three helicopters flew overhead, CNN reported.

US commandos aboard the aircraft moved into position around a home in Atmeh, eyewitnesses told The New York Times, while broadcasting messages which called for those within the building to give themselves up.

When two hours passed without a surrender, the house was hit with gunfire.

Locals reported that US attacks damaged the structure’s windows and walls - but a source from the US military disclosed to the NYT that a separate blast occurred within the house, suggesting that the target blew himself up.

“At the beginning of the operation the terrorist target exploded a bomb that killed him and members of his own family, including women and children,” a top US official seconded, according to Reuters.

One of the US helicopters encountered a mechanical problem during the mission, and was forced to land before being destroyed by another US aircraft.

The operation later received praise from Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who said "The world is a safer place now that ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi has been eliminated."