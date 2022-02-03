Retired 2-Star US General talks US strike on ISIS leader

Pittard says ISIS is 'growing like a weed in ungoverned spaces of failed states'

Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Dana J.H. Pittard, a former United States ground commander in Iraq, spoke with i24NEWS on the US raid which killed an ISIS leader and Washington’s role in the Middle East going forward.

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden said US special forces conducted an operation in Syria, during which ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi blew himself up.

Although the operation against al-Qurayshi was successful, Pittard warned that ISIS still holds influence within the region.

“ISIS, as a state, or as a caliphate, has been destroyed. But in some ways, it can be even more dangerous, you know, as a terrorist organization,” he said.

“There is not one place that you can attack where they are, and they are growing like a weed in ungoverned spaces of failed states - and that’s a problem.”

“By killing the current ISIS leader, that’s helpful, but ISIS and ISIS ideology still exists and must be defeated,” Pittard told i24NEWS.

He urged good governance as a way to limit the spread of ISIS, explaining how discontentment drives people towards radicalism, and stressed that the US must work alongside its regional partners in order to ensure the stability of the area.

“America must be engaged with its allies, like Israel, Saudi Arabia, and others in the region to keep it stable,” he said.