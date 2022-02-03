UN concerned on civilian casualty reports in US ISIS raid

Haq says that 'It would be important to have an investigation' into reports of civilian casualties

On Thursday, a United Nations official said that while the organization is concerned over potential civilian casualties incurred during a US ISIS raid, it embraces “any successes” against the Islamic State.

US President Joe Biden announced earlier in the day that US troops conducted an operation against ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, who blew himself and members of his family up during the mission.

UN Deputy Spokesperson for the Secretary-General Farhan Haq delivered remarks on the incident at a briefing in New York.

“The UN system, as a whole, has been very united in efforts to act against Daesh, so any successes against them are to be welcomed,” the official said, using an Arabic name which refers to the militant group.

Reports from world media said at least 13 people, including women and children, were killed during the course of the raid, and the figure drew a concerned response from the UN.

The official urged all parties to comply with international humanitarian law and employ efforts to protect civilians, calling for a probe into the raid.

“In the case of trying to determine responsibility for the casualties in the attack, it would be important to have an investigation,” Haq said.