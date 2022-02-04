Erdogan: 'Biden, West have not helped solve Ukraine crisis'

'Unfortunately, the West, until now, has not made any contribution to resolving this issue'

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan said his US counterpart, Joe Biden, and other Western nations did not help to solve the crisis between Russia and Ukraine, according to Turkish media on Friday.

Erdogan was reported as saying there were no European leaders fit to resolve it.

The comments come after Erdogan met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv on Thursday, offering Turkey's help to mediate the crisis. Kyiv reportedly welcomed the offer. Erdogan also offered to host a meeting of the Ukrainian and Russian leaders.

"Unfortunately, the West, until now, has not made any contribution to resolving this issue. I can say they are only making things worse," Erdogan said, adding that Biden "has not yet been able to demonstrate a positive approach."

Praising former German chancellor Angela Merkel and her approach to Ukraine, Erdogan said Europe suffered "serious issues at the leadership level" after her departure.

Erdogan said he "greatly values" a planned visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to Turkey while speaking to reporters on his return flight.

He said on the plane that Putin has "responded positively" to the idea and that a date for the Russian leader's visit would now be set soon.

"I believe the international media's escalation of the issue between Ukraine and Russia has caused more damage than good," he said, quoted by the CNN Turk broadcaster.