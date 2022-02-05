Turkey's Erdogan tests positive for Covid

'We continue to perform our duties. We will continue our work from home,' says Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced Saturday on his Twitter account that he tested positive for Covid.

"After experiencing light symptoms, my wife and I tested positive for Covid-19. We have a mild infection, thankfully, which we learned to be the omicron variant," he announced.

"We continue to perform our duties. We will continue our work from home. We look forward to your prayers," he added.

Erdogan, 67, sent the message after appearing via video link at an inauguration ceremony from Istanbul after canceling his face-to-face appearance, citing bad weather.

The Turkish president, who received his third dose of the Covid vaccine in June, showed no symptoms during his televised appearance.

With a population of about 85 million, Turkey saw record levels of Covid cases in recent days. There were 111,157 cases reported Friday by the Health Ministry, attributed to the highly contagious omicron variant.

The country recorded around 12 million cases of Covid and nearly 90,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Turkey requires people to isolate for seven days if they test positive. However, if they test negative on the fifth day, they can leave quarantine.

More than 25 million have received their third dose, and authorities continue to campaign for vaccination.