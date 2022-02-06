Turkey: Snowfall leaves around 20,000 homes without power

Donmez says 'Heavy snow and a blizzard caused serious damage to energy infrastructure'

Around 20,000 homes in Turkey still do not have power after heavy snowfall interfered with an electricity grid servicing the province of Isparta.

“Heavy snow and a blizzard caused serious damage to energy infrastructure,” Turkey’s Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said on Saturday, according to Haberturk.

Though power has been restored to several thousand households since Thursday’s blizzard first struck, a number of households still remain in the dark, continuing a three day outage.

“Initially 113,236 users were left without electricity in the province… units are working in the field to restore energy to the remaining 20,000 users,” Donmez continued.

Personnel are attempting to address the situation by working on the province’s power transmission lines, the governor’s office in Isparta explained.

“There is a delay in restoring power... as the disruptions in utility poles occurred in a wide area impacting different lines, transportation to the areas is difficult and snow depth is around 1 yard,” a statement from the office said.

Since Thursday’s snowfall, authorities in Isparta barred the use of electric scooters, along with motorbikes, and placed a moratorium of five days on in-person learning on February 7, the website of the governor’s office said.

The city of Isparta is home to approximately 450,000 people, according to Reuters.