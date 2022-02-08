Turkey says it will not abandon Palestinian support for closer ties to Israel

'Any normalization will not be at the expense of the Palestinian cause'

Turkey will not turn its back on the commitment to a Palestinian state to broker close ties with Israel, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

This comes ahead of Israeli President Isaac Herzog's planned visit scheduled for next month.

The two countries expelled their ambassadors in 2018, with relations remaining tense since then. However, Ankara has taken steps to mend ties.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Herzog would visit Turkey in mid-March, marking the first trip in years, stating that the two countries would discuss energy cooperation.

Ankara has reiterated support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, condemning Israel's policy toward Palestinians. Israel, in return, has called on Turkey to drop support for the militant Hamas group which controls Gaza.

While speaking to reporters in Ankara, Cavusoglu said potential normalization would boost Turkey's role in finding a two-state solution but said Ankara would not compromise on its stance.

"Any step we take with Israel regarding our relations, any normalization, will not be at the expense of the Palestinian cause, like some other countries," Cavusoglu said, according to Reuters.

"Our position there is always clear," he added.

"These ties normalizing a bit more may increase Turkey's role regarding a two-state solution as well, as a country that will be in touch with both countries, but we will never turn back on our core principles."