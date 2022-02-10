US mediator 'optimistic' of Israel-Lebanon maritime deal

Amos Hochstein says 'it's time to move on to a deal' in interview with LBCI Lebanon News

The Biden administration's point man to mediate a solution to Israel and Lebanon's maritime border dispute on Wednesday said that he is "optimistic" that both sides are moving toward a deal.

"I think after 10 years of these discussions, it’s time to move on to a deal," Amos Hochstein, the State Department’s senior advisor for global energy security, commented in an interview with LBCI Lebanon News.

"I came here in November. I was in Israel. And now we’re at a stage where I understand the parties’ positions, and I think that we’re at the moment of narrowing those gaps towards a deal," the US envoy said.

Hochstein in November warned that he would step down as mediator if an agreement on the demarcation lines in the eastern Mediterranean Sea is not reached by the Lebanese elections that at the time were scheduled for March but have since been pushed to May.

However, Hochstein sounded a more optimistic tone during Wednesday's interview.

“I’m pretty optimistic, and I hope and trust... I am confident that there will be a unified position in Lebanon, that there’ll be a unified position in Israel, and that we’ll be able to move forward.”

Lebanese President Michel Aoun in January said that the country was ready to resume indirect negotiations with Israel over the maritime border.

At stake in the maritime talks are potentially lucrative natural gas reserves that Lebanon wants to tap as the country endures a devastating economic and fiscal crisis that the World Bank calls one of the worst in over a century.