Erdogan talks 'new era in relations' ahead of UAE visit

'We are planning to take steps that will bring relations back to the level they deserve'

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is due to visit the United Arab Emirates Monday for the first time in nearly a decade to revive relations long strained by regional disputes.

Turkey and the oil-rich Emirates backed opposing sides in the Libyan civil war and in a Gulf diplomatic crisis, also sparring over issues such as gas exploration in the eastern Mediterranean.

But those tensions eased after Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed, the de facto ruler of the UAE, traveled to Ankara in November, the first such high-level visit since 2012.

That trip "marked the beginning of a new era in relations," Erdogan told journalists at Istanbul airport before leaving for his two-day trip.

"We are planning to take steps that will bring relations back to the level they deserve," Erdogan said, adding that Turkey-UAE dialogue and cooperation are "important to the peace and stability in our region".

To greet Erdogan on his trip, which will take him to the Expo 2020 Dubai world fair on Tuesday, the host country lit up the world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, in the colors of the Emirati and Turkish flags.

Following Sheikh Mohammed's visit in November, the UAE announced a $10 billion fund for investments in Turkey, where the economy has been reeling and inflation last month surged to a near 20-year high.

During this week's visit, Erdogan is expected to sign 12 agreements with UAE partners, ranging from media and communications to economic and defense deals, Turkish media reports said.