Report: Humanitarian aid in Syria a ‘perverse cycle’

Beyond the diversion of aid, people directly responsible for human rights violations are reportedly benefiting

The manipulation of aid by Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad is a unique and persistent form of control that must be addressed, according to a report by the Center for Strategic & International Studies.

Based on interviews with United Nations officials and humanitarian workers in Syria, the ‘Rescuing Aid in Syria’ report said the Assad regime has an unprecedented influence on aid groups’ access, including through visa approvals.

“There aren’t many situations in our history, where someone who has committed mass atrocities to the level that the Assad government has, stays in power and controls the aid apparatus,” said Natasha Hall, author of the report.

Hall further accused the Assad regime of withholding aid for opponents and channeling it to allies.

On condition of anonymity, a UN official said that it is a “massive protection issue, not only for the beneficiaries but for other national staff you have working with you,” The Guardian reported.

A spokesperson for the United Nations Development Programme said the UN body found no evidence of having contracted with these entities, and the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said it “hires its staff based on merit and on their ability to deliver.”

According to the report, there has been an increase in threats, arbitrary detentions, and torture of Syrian aid staff in the past year.

“It’s a very perverse cycle that’s being created,” said Hall.

Sara Kayyali, a researcher for Human Rights Watch, said the UN does “zero human rights due diligence when contracting people.”

“When you consider the UN is one of the primary ways that money is going into Syria… it’s playing into the hands of [the regime’s] war economy.”