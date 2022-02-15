Syria: Explosion on military bus kills 1, wounds 11

No immediate claim of responsibility for attack in capital Damascus

An explosion on a military bus in Syria's capital Damascus on Tuesday morning killed one soldier and wounded 11 others, the Associated Press reported, citing state TV.

The blast occurred during rush hour at a customs roundabout near Umayyad Square.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Another military bus bombing in Damascus occurred in October of last year, killing 14 people. In that incident, two roadside bombs reportedly exploded near a bus carrying troops in central Damascus during the morning rush hour.

A group called the Qasioun Brigades claimed responsibility for the attack at the time.

The bus attacks have disrupted a period of relative calm in the city, which is government-controlled — President Bashar Assad's forces captured rebel-held eastern areas of the city in 2018.

Assad, with the help of Russia and Iran, now controls most of Syria, with the rebels confined to the northwestern province of Idlib. US and Turkish troops are deployed to parts of the country's north and east.

In 2017, suicide bombers killed nearly 60 people, with the attacks claimed by the Islamic State group. ISIS has not held territory in Syria since 2019 but continues to pose a threat with sleeper cells hiding in the country's vast desert.