Drone crosses Lebanon border, triggers alarms in Israel

Israel's military says that the incident is currently under investigation

Alarms sounded in the Galilee area of northern Israel, the country's military reported on Friday, after a drone entered the country’s airspace.

The area's sirens were activated after a drone crossed over from Lebanon into Israel, according to an update from the army’s Twitter account.

Israel’s Iron Dome defense system was also activated in response to the incident, and interceptors were launched, but they failed to intercept the drone.

The country’s military additionally scrambled its fighter jets and helicopters in order to patrol the area.

“After a few minutes, radar contact was lost with the aircraft,” Israel’s army said.

Later on Thursday, the military reported that the drone traveled back to where it came from.

The incident marks the second instance of a drone traveling across the border to enter Israel in the last 24 hours - on Thursday night, Israel’s military reported it shot down a Hezbollah drone which entered its airspace from Lebanon.

“Our troops downed a Hezbollah drone that crossed from Lebanon into Israeli airspace today,” Israel’s armed forces reported on Twitter Thursday night, and added that “We will continue to prevent any attempt by Hezbollah to violate Israeli sovereignty.”

On Wednesday, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah - the leader of Hezbollah - confirmed for the first time that the Lebanon-based militant group is able to produce drones, and can also modify conventional rockets into precision missiles.

“We have been producing drones in Lebanon for a long time, and whoever wants to buy them, submit an order,” the official announced through a televised speech, according to Reuters.