Report: Jordan's King Abdullah II hid wealth in Swiss bank accounts

Jordan's King Abdullah II kept large amounts of wealth stored in Credit Suisse bank accounts, a Swiss bank known for providing security, according to a report published Monday.

Abdullah maintained at least six accounts, including one worth $251 million, The Guardian reported. His wife was in possession of another account as well.

Lawyers for the king and queen assert that their clients abided by all tax laws, and that a large amount of the wealth was inherited from Abdullah's father, King Hussein.

Jordan's royal palace responded Monday, calling the leaks "inaccurate, old and misleading."

"These recent reports are being used to smear His Majesty and Jordan and distort the truth," the palace said in a statement, adding that the figures were overblown because the amounts in the accounts had been counted multiple times, according to Reuters.

Jordan's King Abdullah II speaks during a meeting at Bayt Al Urdon in Amman, Jordan on May 26, 2021.

Abdullah's lawyers stated that only one of the Credit Suisse accounts remained open and that a "significant percentage" of his personal wealth was used to fund royal initiatives.

The bank leak exposing the hidden wealth, dubbed the "Suisse Secrets", comes months after the "Pandora Papers" alleged that Abdullah used offshore accounts to spend more than $100 million on luxury homes in the United States and Britain.

Jordan's economy, relatively strong compared to other Middle Eastern countries, was hit by the Covid pandemic, contracting by 1.6 percent in 2020, the World Bank reported.