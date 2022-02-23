Report: Israel attacks Syria's Quneitra

A Syrian military source said the strike caused material damage

An Israeli attack targeted the area around the mostly-abandoned southern Syrian town of Quneitra, according to Syrian state media SANA.

A military source told the news outlet that at 12:30 am Wednesday, Israel launched missiles from the Golan Heights at the Quneitra province, just miles from the border, causing material damage.

No casualties were reported.

Israel has not commented on the reported strike, although it seldom does after its alleged attacks in Syria.

Since the start of the Syrian civil war in 2011, foreign fighters of diverse affiliations have flocked to Syria, most famously the Islamic State terrorist organization.

Hezbollah and other Shi'ite militant groups backed by Iran have also entered the country in force, prompting hundreds of alleged attacks by Israel over the years.

Israel has stated it will not allow Iranian-backed troops allied with the Syrian government to operate in Syria.

Last week, Syrian reports said Israeli missiles from the Golan hit another town south of Damascus.

More to follow...