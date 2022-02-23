Jordan: Archaeologists find 9,000-year-old shrine

Ritual complex discovered at a Neolithic site in country's eastern desert

A team of Jordanian and French archaeologists on Tuesday announced the discovery of a nearly 9,000-year-old shrine at a Neolithic site in Jordan's eastern desert, the Associated Press reports.

The ritual complex was found close to large structures known as "desert kites" that ancient people of the region used to trap wild gazelles for slaughter.

Two carved standing stones were found within the site bearing anthropomorphic figures, including a representation of the desert kite and a miniature model of the gazelle trap.

"The site is unique, first because of its preservation state," said Jordanian archaeologist Wael Abu-Azziza, co-director of the project. "It's 9,000 years old and everything was almost intact."

The proximity of the site to the traps suggests that the inhabitants were specialized hunters, the researcher said in a statement.

The shrine "sheds an entire new light on the symbolism, artistic expression as well as spiritual culture of these hitherto unknown Neolithic populations," the statement said.

The team included archaeologists from Jordan's Al Hussein Bin Talal University and the French Institute of the Near East.

The site was excavated in 2021.