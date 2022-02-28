Erdogan: Turkey can’t abandon ties with Ukraine, Russia

'It is not a couple of airstrikes… the situation in Ukraine is officially a war'

Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan on Monday said that he could not abandon ties with Russia or Ukraine and pledged to implement parts of an international pact to prevent an escalation of war.

NATO member Turkey changed its rhetoric to call Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a “war” on Sunday, promising to block any more Russian ships from entering the Black Sea from which Moscow launched their incursion.

At least six Russian warships and a submarine transited Turkey’s straits this month.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting, Erdogan criticized what he called the “indecisive” stance by Western powers to the invasion of Ukraine, saying the approach was a sign of failing world order.

He added that Turkey would not compromise from its commitments to its alliances, but that it would also not turn its back on “national interests.”

“It is not a couple of airstrikes… the situation in Ukraine is officially a war," Mevlut Cavusoglu, Turkey's foreign minister, said in an interview with CNN Turk.

Cavusoglu reiterated that Turkey could not block all Russian warships accessing the Black Sea, though.

"Ships that declare returning to their bases and passing through the straits should not be involved in the war," Cavusoglu said.

Turkey has good ties with Russia and Ukraine.

Even as NATO members continue to sanction Moscow, any step too far by Ankara could harm its heavy Russian energy imports, trade, and tourism sector at a time of domestic economic turmoil.