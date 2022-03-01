Syria: Deadly fire tears through shopping mall, 11 killed

'Eleven people have died as a result of the fire in the La Mirada mall, and two people have been rescued'

A fire in a shopping center in Syria’s capital of Damascus killed at least 11 people, the interior ministry said Tuesday, in one of the deadliest blazes in recent years.

Many of those killed were security guards or staff who were on duty overnight in the six-story building, said Ahmad Abbas, the director of civil defense.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

"Eleven people have died as a result of the fire in the La Mirada mall, and two people have been rescued," the interior ministry said.

The fire caused "extensive material damage," it added, ripping through stores that sold clothes, leather goods and cosmetics - many of which were highly flammable.

"Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the blaze," the ministry statement read.

Fires in the Syrian capital are relatively frequent, some caused by electrical short-circuits, others by unsafe heating methods.

One witness, Hani, 52, who asked to be identified only by his first name, said the fire broke out at around 3:00 am.

"The fire started on the top floor and started to spread quickly to other levels," he said.

Twenty fire engines helped douse the blaze, said Abbas, the director of civil defense.

"It took around four hours for us to bring the fire under control," he said, adding that the victims died either of suffocation or of severe burns.

Mohammad Aboulreesh, from the Hospital of Damascus, said they received seven corpses which were badly burned and not identified, according to the official SANA news agency.