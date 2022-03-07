Nearly half of Jordanians say Israel is greatest threat to Arab world

77% of Jordanians place Palestinian issue as the most important political problem in the Middle East

Nearly half of Jordanians (46 percent) surveyed think that Israel is the greatest threat to the Arab world, the Jerusalem Post reports.

The foreign policy poll was conducted in mid-February by the Center for Strategic Studies at the University of Jordan.

Despite a peace treaty between Jerusalem and Amman since 1994 and a warming of relations with the new Israeli government, negative views of the Jewish state persist among the Jordanian people, the survey confirms.

A total of 32 percent of respondents rank Israel as the country that most threatens Jordan's security and 48 percent say that the Jewish state is the country most responsible for regional instability.

A large majority (77 percent) consider the Palestinian issue as the most important political problem in the Middle East, with just 12 percent saying that the Syrian crisis is the greatest challenge for the region.

According to the survey, Saudi Arabia is Jordan's most important ally in the region, while the United States is the most important ally in the world.

Despite the support for Saudi Arabia, 39 percent of respondents say that Jordan's position is neutral on the war in Yemen, including Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Saudi Arabia leads a coalition fighting the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.