Erdogan: Improving ties with Israel will contribute to regional stability

Turkey's foreign minister to visit Israel next month, reportedly will discuss reappointment of ambassadors

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Wednesday that improving relations with Israel would contribute to regional stability.

He made the comments during a joint press conference with Israeli President Isaac Herzog following a meeting between the two leaders at the Presidential Complex in the capital Ankara.

Herzog and First Lady Michal Herzog arrived to Turkey on Wednesday for a two-day visit — the first Israeli leader to visit Turkey since 2008 and the first presidential visit since 2003.

Herzog said at the press conference that Turkey's foreign minister, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, would be visiting Israel next month.

Israeli journalist Barak Ravid reported that Çavuşoğlu told him that during the visit in April he will discuss with Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid the reappointment of ambassadors — both countries expelled their senior diplomats in May 2018 over the killing of Palestinians during protests at the Gaza border.

Erdoğan said at the presser that during the meeting he "expressed openly our sensitivity" on the Palestinian issue, including "the importance of lowering tensions in the region" and "improving conditions for the Palestinians."

The Turkish leader spoke out against resurgent antisemitism, calling it a "crime against humanity," praising the coexistence of Jews and Turks for hundreds of years.

"We will continue actions against antisemitism," he said.

Both leaders touted the prospects of increased cooperation as a result of the warming relations, including in the fields of tourism, science, security and health.

"All peoples in the region can and should live together peacefully and respectfully," Herzog said.

"We will jointly work to create a flourishing region — a dream in Jerusalem and in Ankara," Herzog continued.

"During these days in particular we want to send message to the world that we are working together in a different direction to bring hope to this region."