Erdogan: Time to lift 'unjust' sanctions on Turkey's defense industry

The Turkish request for the F-16 jets will likely have a difficult time getting approval from US Congress

In a phone call on Thursday, Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan told his United States counterpart Joe Biden that it was time to lift all "unjust" sanctions on his country's defense industry.

Erdogan also told Biden that Turkey expected its request to purchase 40 new F-16 fighter jets and modernize its fleet to be finalized as soon as possible, according a statement from Erdogan's office.

Ankara initially ordered over 100 F-35 jets; however, the US removed Turkey from the program in 2019 after it acquired Russian S-400 missile defense systems, in a move Turkey called unjust.

Turkey also demanded reimbursement for the $1.4 billion payment.

The purchase of the S-400s also triggered US sanctions, with Washington blacklisting Turkey's Defense Industry Directorate, its chief, and three other employees in December of 2020.

Washington has repeatedly warned Ankara against buying more Russian weaponry; however, Turkey says it intends to go ahead with a purchase of another round of S-400s from Russia.

Last year, Reuters reported that Ankara made a request to the US to buy 40 F-16s and nearly 80 modernization kits for its existing warplanes.

The request for the jets will likely have a difficult time getting approval from US Congress, according to Reuters, noting that sentiment towards Turkey has soured.