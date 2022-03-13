Lebanon’s economic crisis drives students to drop out

'I don't have family who can help me complete my education, and there's no work'

Lebanon’s economic crisis is exacting an additional toll on the country’s youth as high costs drive students out of higher education.

Young people in Lebanon are increasingly dropping out of school as families struggle to handle financial woes - United Nations data published in January indicated around 30 percent of those aged 15-24 in Lebanon left education behind.

Faraj Faraj, a student who dropped out of school due to economic difficulties, said that he is unable to find a job and that his relatives cannot assist him.

“I don't have family who can help me complete my education, and there's no work,” Faraj told Reuters.

He said that although he attended a state school, the high costs of transportation forced him to leave higher education behind.

Additionally, UNICEF’s Youth and Adolescent Development section chief Alexandre Schein explained that when students leave school, it’s more difficult to get them to rejoin their studies later.

“Once a young person drops out of school at the age of 13, 14, 15, it's really difficult to get them back into school, and so they enter into a very precarious job market with a serious lack of education and skills," Schein told Reuters.

The growing number of dropouts could have dangerous consequences for the future of Lebanon, the official warned.

"The implications are that the skills that are required to rebuild Lebanon and get it out of the crisis won't exist in the country,” Schein said.