Turkey, Greece agree to improve ties amid Ukraine conflict

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met on Sunday, agreeing to improve ties, despite long-running disagreements between the two countries.

The Turkish presidency said that both countries have vital roles in the changing security situation in Europe, and increased cooperation would benefit the region.

Turkey shares a maritime border with both Russia and Ukraine, maintaining good relations with both countries and offering to mediate in the conflict.

Greece and Turkey agreed last year to resume exploratory talks to address their differences after a five-year hiatus; however, little progress has been made thus far.

"Despite the disagreements between Turkey and Greece, it was agreed at the meeting to keep communication channels open and to improve bilateral relations," the statement said, according to Reuters.

Murat CETIN MUHURDAR / TURKISH PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE / AFP Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) meets with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (L) in Istanbul, Turkey, March 13, 2022.

"Pointing out that Turkey and Greece have a special responsibility in the changing European security architecture with Russia's attack on Ukraine, the meeting focused on the mutual and regional benefits of increasing cooperation between the two countries," it added.

Ankara and Athens have been at odds for years over issues ranging from maritime claims to airspace and migration.

Greece says that both sides stress building a positive agenda, primarily in the area of the economy.

"We have big differences which cannot be overcome just like that," Mitsotakis told Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew after meeting Erdogan.

"I believe we set the foundations to improve our relations," he added, according to Reuters.