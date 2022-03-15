Foreign minister: Armenia ready to normalize ties with Turkey

'Armenia is ready to establish diplomatic relations and... the opening of the borders'

Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said that his country is ready to normalize relations with Turkey, according to a report from Ankara’s state media.

“Armenia is ready to establish diplomatic relations and... the opening of the borders,” Ararat Mirzoyan said, according to Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency (AA) news outlet.

“I was glad to hear from my Turkish counterpart that there is a political will on their side to lead the process to that end as well,” the official added.

On Saturday, Mirzoyan and his Turkish counterpart Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met in Antalya, Turkey, as part of rapprochement efforts between Ankara and Yerevan.

The meeting marked the first time that the states’ foreign ministers sat down together for discussions since 2009.

Mirzoyan told AA that Turkey and Armenia should make tangible efforts to mend their ties.

“Amid the rapidly developing situation in the world, I do believe we should not hesitate to undertake concrete steps,” Mirzoyan said.

Armenia’s relationship with Turkey has been historically fraught due to opposing stances on a number of key issues - most prominently over their positions on the Armenians killed in 1915 during the Ottoman Empire era.

While Yerevan charges that 1.5 million Armenians were killed in a targeted genocide, Ankara disputes the casualty total and claims that the killings were not systematic, according to Reuters.