Syria's Assad visits UAE, first trip to Arab state since war began

Assad's only trips outside Syria during the war have been to Iran and Russia

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad traveled to the United Arab Emirates on Friday, his first visit to an Arab state since the Syrian war began in 2011.

Assad met Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan who "stressed that Syria is a fundamental pillar of Arab security and that the UAE is keen to strengthen cooperation with it," Emirati state news agency (WAM) reported.

WAM posted a video showing Assad smiling as he stood alongside Sheikh Mohammed in front of the Syrian and Emirati flags.

Syrian Presidency Facebook page / AFP A photo posted by the Syrian presidency's Facebook page on March 18, 2022, shows Syrian President Bashar al-Assad being welcomed by UAE Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al-Nahyan in the capital Abu Dhabi, UAE.

However, according to Reuters, the United States wasn’t pleased, the State Department stating it was "profoundly disappointed and troubled" by what it called an attempt to legitimize Assad.

Assad also met on Friday with Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the Syrian presidency said in a statement, Reuters reported.

His only trips outside Syria during the war have been to Iran and Russia.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price stated that Washington will remain opposed to efforts to normalize ties with Assad, noting that the US will not waive sanctions on Syria unless progress is made towards a solution to the conflict.

"We urge states considering engagement with the Assad regime to weigh carefully the horrific atrocities visited by the regime on the Syrians over the last decade, as well as the regime's continuing efforts to deny much of the country access to humanitarian aid and security," Price said in an email, according to Reuters.