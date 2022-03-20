Syrian veterans ready for Ukraine fight, commanders say

'We don't fear this war and are ready for it once instructions come to go and join'

Syrian paramilitary fighters are ready to deploy to Ukraine and support their Russian ally, but have not received instructions to go, commanders of Syria’s National Defense Forces (NDF) said.

Commander Nabil Abdallah told Reuters his unit was ready to use its expertise in urban combat to aid Russia.

"Once we get instructions from the Syrian and Russian leadership, we will fight this righteous war," Abdallah said days after Russia’s leader Vladimir Putin gave a green light for 16,000 volunteers from the Middle East to deploy in Ukraine.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1503004713012367363 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"We don't fear this war and are ready for it once instructions come to go and join,” he continued.

“We will show them what they never saw... We will wage street wars and (apply) tactics we acquired during our battles that defeated the terrorists in Syria.”

Another commander, Simon Wakeel, told Reuters “a lot of our people want to enlist to join our Russian brothers.”

Syria is Russia’s closest ally in the Middle East, and Moscow’s intervention during the peak of the Syrian civil war in 2015 proved decisive in helping President Bashar al-Assad defeat rebel forces.

The NDF emerged from pro-Assad militias early in the Syrian war and was known for capturing rebel-held enclaves with Russian air support.

While mostly demobilized, the NDF is still composed of tens of thousands of veteran soldiers, according to Syrian experts, a potentially large sum of recruits for Russia if its assault on Ukraine drags on.