Report: Syria using shell companies to avoid sanctions

'Evading sanctions has become a Syrian craft,' the state's economy minister says

Syria is setting up a maze of shell companies in a systematic attempt by elite members of President Bashar al-Assad’s regime to avoid sanctions, according to official documents seen by British media.

The documents detailed at least three companies in Syria established on the same day to operate as shells to buy and manage other companies, The Guardian reported.

There are apparently clear links between the owners of the companies, Assad, and Syria’s economically powerful elite, inducing individuals under sanctions.

Syria is using shell companies to complicate the ownership structure of businesses, thus increasing the complexity of their role within the regime and making it more difficult for foreign powers to impose sanctions effectively.

Muhammad Samer al-Khalil, Syria’s economy minister, said last October that “evading sanctions has become a Syrian craft.”

According to the documents obtained by The Guardian, each of the new shell companies - Trappist, Generous, and Super Brandy - is owned by an individual linked to the Syrian regime.

“[Tracking shell companies] is part of the asset freeze and drying-up of resources the regime is using to violate human rights in Syria,” said Eyal Hamid, a senior researcher at the Syrian Legal Development Program.

One of the three owners of the new shell companies is Yasar Hussein Ibrahim, head of the government’s economic and financial office, who is under sanctions imposed by the United States and the United Kingdom.

The owners of the two other firms are the daughters of Ahmad Khalil Khalil, who co-owns the telecom firm Tele Space with Ali Najib Ibrahim, who is under US sanctions as well, The Guardian reported.

Ibrahim also co-owns Sanad Protection and Security Services along with Khodr Ali Taher, a leading businessman for Assad’s regime and sanctioned by the US, UK, and European Union for his involvement in drug smuggling.