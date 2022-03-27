Turkey: World cannot 'burn bridges' with Moscow

'If everybody burns bridges with Russia, then who is going to talk to them at the end of the day'

Turkey's presidential spokesman on Sunday said that Ankara and other nations must still talk to Russia to help end the war in Ukraine, noting that Kyiv needed more support to defend itself.

NATO member Turkey maintains good relations with both Russia and Ukraine and seeks to mediate in the month-long conflict.

"If everybody burns bridges with Russia, then who is going to talk to them at the end of the day," Ibrahim Kalin told the Doha international forum, according to Reuters.

"Ukrainians need to be supported by every means possible so they can defend themselves... but the Russian case must be heard, one way or the other," so that its grievances could be understood if not justified, Kalin added.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky urges the West to give his country tanks, planes, and missiles to fend off Russian forces. Instead, the West responded to the invasion by imposing economic sanctions on Moscow.

Ankara says that Russia's invasion is unacceptable but opposes the Western sanctions and has not joined them. Turkey's already strained economy relies heavily on Russian energy, trade and tourism.

Ahmet Burak Daglioglu, head of Turkey's investment office, told the forum separately that some Russian companies were relocating operations to Turkey.