Opposition blames the regime for obstructing the attempt to create a constitution

The attempt to draft a new Syrian constitution once again failed, as the United Nations hosted its constitutional talks in Geneva on Friday.

Since 2019, the constitution committee - made up of Bashar Al-Assad’s regime, the opposition, and members from the civil society - have tried to agree on issues regarding state identity, governance, and the structure of public authorities, Al Jazeera reported.

This was the seventh round, however, the talks still ended where they started, without any further progress.

The opposition argued that the regime obstructed the attempt to create a new constitution,

“We are unsatisfied with the government‘s engagement, there has been no meaningful progress,” a spokesperson for Hadi al-Bahra, the head of the opposition, told Al Jazeera.

Until now, the effectiveness and reliability of the committee was affected by disunity within the opposition and lack of genuine commitment from the Syrian regime.

Instead, it turned into a “political process,” Dareen Khalifa, a senior Syria analyst at the International Crisis Group, told Al Jazeera.

“The UN continues to propose a traditional, two-side format of talks, government, and opposition, that does not reflect the complexity on the ground. They should expand on both issues and representation.”

The war in Syria that erupted in 2011 left the country divided into four entities with Bashar al-Assad’s regime regaining control of more than 70 percent of the country’s territory.

At the same time, Syria is facing a severe humanitarian crisis where 90 percent of the Syrian population lives in poverty, according to the UN.