Turkey finds second suspected Ukrainian mine off its coast

Turkey on Monday said a second mine which could have come from Ukraine was discovered off its coast near Bulgaria, adding that experts were sent to defuse it.

Russia warned more than a week ago that some aged mines that Ukrainians deployed in the Black Sea against its invading troops were dislodged by storms and could drift as far as the Straits of Bosporus and the Mediterranean Sea.

On Monday, the Turkish defense ministry tweeted that "A mine was detected off Igneada near the Bulgarian border" on the Black Sea.

"The mine has been secured... and an intervention launched to neutralize it," it said.

A first mine was found on Saturday and defused by the Turkish navy, after a fisherman reported seeing it about 1.2 miles off Rumelifeneri, on the entrance of the Bosporus north of Istanbul.

Ankara spoke to Ukrainian and Russian authorities to follow up "coordination on this subject," Turkey's defense minister said on Saturday.

In its warning on March 19, Russia's FSB security service said that "dilapidated" mines that Ukrainians deployed against its forces broke from their cables and were floating in the Black Sea.

Several days ago, Turkish authorities warned on the NAVTEX maritime alert system that there was a risk of mines floating from Ukrainian waters after being dislodged from their anchors by a storm.

Underwater mines normally have to be equipped with systems that render them harmless if they break free from their anchors.

But older mines could lack this safety measure, Turkish media reported.